FIRST ON FOX: A Republican running for North Dakota’s lone seat in the House of Representatives is getting an endorsement from former 2024 Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

Rick Becker, a plastic surgeon who previously served in North Dakota’s state House, is running in a three-way June 11 Republican primary to see who will advance to the November general election. Current Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., is vacating the seat to run for governor.



