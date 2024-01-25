A super PAC supporting former President Trump’s 2024 White House run hauled in over $46 million in fundraising during the second half of last year.
Officials with Make America Great Again Inc. (MAGA Inc.) also confirmed to Fox News that they started the new year with more than $23 million in their coffers.
MAGA Inc.’s fundraising during the final six months of 2023 is a dramatic increase from the $13 million it brought in during the first half of last year.
Tr
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- All but two Senate Democrats sign on to Palestinian statehood measure - January 25, 2024
- Nikki Haley fires back at Trump’s social media attacks with link to donate to her campaign - January 25, 2024
- McConnell asserts Biden’s ‘clear authority’ for Iran airstrikes, says president should do more to deter terror - January 25, 2024