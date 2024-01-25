A super PAC supporting former President Trump’s 2024 White House run hauled in over $46 million in fundraising during the second half of last year.

Officials with Make America Great Again Inc. (MAGA Inc.) also confirmed to Fox News that they started the new year with more than $23 million in their coffers.

MAGA Inc.’s fundraising during the final six months of 2023 is a dramatic increase from the $13 million it brought in during the first half of last year.

Tr

[Read Full story at source]