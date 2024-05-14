Allies of former President Donald Trump, including former 2024 presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, slammed the ongoing NY v. Trump trial as a “sham” promoted by Democrats ahead of the 2024 election.
“I learned a lot from being in there in person. It is one of the most depressing places I have been in my life. But it is fitting because the only thing more depressing than the environment of that courtroom is what’s actually happ
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump allies join forces to hammer ‘sham’ trial ‘weaponized’ against 45th president: ‘Political persecution’ - May 14, 2024
- Trump flanked by strong showing of GOP allies amid Cohen’s testimony in NY v. Trump trial: PHOTOS - May 14, 2024
- Dolton board makes new move against scandal-ridden ‘supermayor’ Tiffany Henyard - May 14, 2024