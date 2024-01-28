Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has risen to be the top Republican primary candidate vying to boot Democrat Sherrod Brown.
Moreno recently picked up a key endorsement from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who encouraged Republicans to unite in support of the entrepreneur and “America-first conservative” in the GOP primary race that still also includes Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan.
“I am pleased to announce my endorseme
