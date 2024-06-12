Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Trump, filed an emergency motion on Tuesday seeking to keep him out of prison as he pursues an appeal – possibly to the U.S. Supreme Court – on his conviction for defying a Jan. 6 House committee subpoena.

The motion filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia requests a ruling by June 18 – before Bannon’s surrender date of July 1 – to allow sufficient time to seek further relief from the Supreme Court if necessary.

