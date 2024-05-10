Former White House official Steve Bannon’s appeal of his contempt of Congress conviction was denied Friday, meaning he will still have to serve jail time for ignoring a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
In a 20-page opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, a three-body panel, said granting Bannon’s appeal would “hamstring Congress’s investigatory authority.”
Bannon claimed h
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Disney heiress goes after ‘potential Trump VP’ Kristi Noem with ‘Old Yeller’ comparison - May 10, 2024
- Former Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex pleads guilty - May 10, 2024
- Trump ally Steve Bannon loses appeal on contempt conviction as he fights to stay out of prison - May 10, 2024