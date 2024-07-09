Former President Trump’s week and a half of keeping a relatively more restrained profile following his debate with President Biden appears to be coming to an end.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is expected at a rally Tuesday evening near Miami, Florida, to take aim at Biden’s extremely uneven debate performance.
And the Trump campaign says the former president will “lay out an indictment” on what he claims is an attempt by the Biden camp
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)