U.S. President Donald Trump and senior Navy officials clashed over a high-profile war-crimes case as Trump vowed on Twitter on Thursday he would not allow a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct to be expelled from the elite commando force.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump wants Senate trial, expects Joe Biden to testify: White House - November 21, 2019
- Trump and Navy clash again over SEAL commando who posed with corpse - November 21, 2019
- Asian shares up from three-week lows, but trade uncertainty nags - November 21, 2019