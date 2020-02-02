Trump and Trudeau discussed coronavirus in Friday phone call

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed their countries’ efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the rapidly spreading new coronavirus in a phone call on Friday, the White House said.
