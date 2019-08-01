Trump announces new tariffs on China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to impose a 10% tariff on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, after U.S. and Chinese negotiators failed to kickstart trade talks between the world’s two largest economies.
