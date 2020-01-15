A federal judge on Wednesday revoked Michael Avenatti’s bail after the celebrity lawyer and critic of U.S. President Donald Trump was accused of hiding money from creditors, triggering a delay in a separate trial where Avenatti is charged with trying to extort Nike Inc .
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump antagonist Avenatti’s bail is revoked; unhappy NY judge delays Nike extortion trial - January 15, 2020
- Trump takes time in China deal signing to lament his Fed chair pick, again - January 15, 2020
- Dow closes above 29,000 after China and U.S. sign trade truce - January 15, 2020