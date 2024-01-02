Former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, appealed the decision to remove him from Maine’s Republican primary ballot for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump appealed Maine’s decision, made by Democrat Shenna Bellows, who became the first secretary of state in history to bar someone from running for the presidency under the rarely used Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, according to the Associated Press.

The provision Bellows used prohibits anyone who ‘engaged in insurrection’ from holding office.

TRUMP DISQUALIFIED FROM MAINE 2024 REPUBLICAN PRIMARY BALLOT

The appeal will now head to Maine’s Supreme Court.

Trump is expected to file an appeal on a similar ruling made by the Colorado Supreme Court directly to the U.S. Supreme Court. The nation’s highest court has never issued a decision on Section 3 and the Colorado court’s 4-3 ruling that it applied to Trump was the first time in history the provision was used to block a presidential candidate from appearing on the ballot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

