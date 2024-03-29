Former President Trump and eight co-defendants have appealed a court order that kept embattled Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis on a sweeping election interference case, arguing she “should have been disqualified” for having an “improper” affair with a subordinate whom she hired.
In a petition to the Georgia Court of Appeals, Trump and co-defendants argued a court order demanding Willis to remove special prosecutor Nathan Wade or withdraw from the case didn’
