Former President Trump and eight co-defendants have appealed a court order that kept embattled Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis on a sweeping election interference case, arguing she “should have been disqualified” for having an “improper” affair with a subordinate whom she hired.

In a petition to the Georgia Court of Appeals, Trump and co-defendants argued a court order demanding Willis to remove special prosecutor Nathan Wade or withdraw from the case didn’

[Read Full story at source]