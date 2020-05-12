Trump approval dips amid mounting coronavirus death toll, trails Biden by 8 points: Reuters/Ipsos poll

More Americans have grown critical of President Donald Trump over the past month as the death toll mounts from the coronavirus pandemic and he now trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 8 percentage points among registered voters, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday.
