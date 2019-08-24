Trump arrives in Biarritz for testing G7 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the Atlantic seaside resort of Biarritz in southwestern France on Saturday for a G7 summit that will likely expose deep rifts over a clutch of issues such as global trade, climate change and taxing big tech.
