Trump, arriving in Japan, defends tough rhetoric on North Korea

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Japan on Sunday defending his tough rhetoric on North Korea, saying discussions on Pyongyang will figure prominently in talks with other Asian leaders as tensions rise over its missile and nuclear tests.
