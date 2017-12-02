WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first comment on a guilty plea by his first national security adviser Michael Flynn to lying to the FBI, said on Saturday there was “absolutely no collusion” between his campaign and Russia.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump, asked about Flynn plea, says ‘absolutely no collusion’ - December 2, 2017
- Pope ends sensitive trip to Asia after seeking Rohingya forgiveness - December 2, 2017
- Turkey’s Erdogan says U.S. courts cannot put Turkey on trial - December 2, 2017