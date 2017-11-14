Trump asked for Xi’s help in UCLA players’ shoplifting case: official

MANILA (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump sought the help of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the case of three UCLA basketball players detained in China on suspicion of shoplifting last week, said a senior White House official.
