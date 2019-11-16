Trump asked Tokyo for $8 billion to keep U.S. troops in Japan: Foreign Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Japan to quadruple its payments for U.S. forces stationed there, Foreign Policy reported, citing unnamed current and former U.S. officials, as Washington presses long-standing allies to increase their defense spending.
