Trump asks Japan to hike payments for U.S. troops to $8 billion: Foreign Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Japan to quadruple annual payments for U.S. forces stationed there to around $8 billion, Foreign Policy reported, part of Washington’s efforts to press its allies to increase their defense spending.
