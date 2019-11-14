Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to prevent release of his tax returns

President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a lower court ruling that directed his longtime accounting firm to hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors.
