Trump asks what a third North Korean summit would yield

U.S. President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in held a summit in New York on Monday to discuss plans to restart U.S.-North Korea talks, as Seoul’s spy agency said the negotiations could take place in two to three weeks.
