WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump has the power he needs to put his top budget aide in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), federal officials said on Saturday, weighing in on a battle for control over the powerful agency.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump asserts legal power in fight over consumer bureau - November 25, 2017
- Lebanon’s Hariri takes critical line on Hezbollah - November 25, 2017
- Merkel points to grand coalition with Social Democrats - November 25, 2017