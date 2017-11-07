Trump, at North Korea’s doorstep, says solution must be found to nuclear standoff

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Tuesday flew into South Korea, the closest he has come to the frontlines of the nuclear standoff with North Korea, saying a solution must be found to the security threat posed by Pyongyang.
