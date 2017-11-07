Trump, at North Korea’s doorstep, warns he’s ready to use military force if needed

SEOUL (Reuters) – President Donald Trump warned North Korea on Tuesday the United States was prepared to use the full range of its military power if needed to defend itself and its allies during a visit to South Korea that took him to heart of the nuclear standoff with Pyongyang.
