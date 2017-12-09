Trump attends civil rights museum opening; black leaders stay away

JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump flew to Mississippi on Saturday to attend the opening of a civil rights museum, but his visit was marred by the absence of top African-American leaders who stayed away in protest of his policies and record on race relations.
