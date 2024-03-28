Former President Donald Trump attended the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller Thursday afternoon at a Massapequa Park funeral home, while calling for law and order.

“Such a sad, sad event. Such a horrible thing. And it’s happening all too often and we’re just not going to let it happen,” Trump said.

“We need law and order,” Trump added.

Diller was fatally shot on Monday during a traffic stop in Queens after a man with 21 prio

[Read Full story at source]