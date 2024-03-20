Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno will win the Ohio GOP Senate primary, The Associated Press projects, in a race that tested the weight of former President Trump’s endorsement.
Moreno was projected as the winner Tuesday night, beating Republican State Sen. Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose in a contest many believe is a solid opportunity for Republicans to flip the seat. Moreno argued the contentious GOP primary was a battle between an outsider who will carry forwar
