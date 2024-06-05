In a rare setback for Donald Trump, the candidate the former president endorsed in the New Jersey’s Republican Senate primary went down to defeat on Tuesday.

The Associated Press projects that Trump-endorsed Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner will be defeated by real estate developer and hotelier Curtis Bashaw.

Republicans believe they have a shot at winning in November, something they haven’t done in a Senate election in blue state New Jersey in over h

[Read Full story at source]