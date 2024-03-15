Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno and his legal team are pushing back against a report, ahead of the state’s GOP primary, that tried to link him to previously holding an account on an adult hookup website.
The Associated Press published a report Thursday claiming that an Adult Friend Finder (AFF) account was created in 2008 using an email linked to Trump-backed candidate Moreno, who is running in a heated primary contest for a critical Senate seat in Ohio.
The AP could n
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump-backed GOP candidate rips ‘sick’ report tying him to gay hookup website: ‘Desperate people’ - March 15, 2024
- Peter Navarro, former Trump White House adviser, files emergency request with SCOTUS - March 15, 2024
- Senators signal bipartisan backing for TikTok divestment from China - March 15, 2024