Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno and his legal team are pushing back against a report, ahead of the state’s GOP primary, that tried to link him to previously holding an account on an adult hookup website.

The Associated Press published a report Thursday claiming that an Adult Friend Finder (AFF) account was created in 2008 using an email linked to Trump-backed candidate Moreno, who is running in a heated primary contest for a critical Senate seat in Ohio.

The AP could n

[Read Full story at source]