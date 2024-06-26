A Republican incumbent backed by former President Trump has survived a challenge from the right in her deep-red upstate New York House district.
Rep. Claudia Tenney defeated attorney and businessman Mario Fratto in the Republican primary for New York’s 24th Congressional District.
Fratto referred to Tenney as a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) throughout the campaign and accused her of not being conservative enough on various issues, while Tenney tried to pain
