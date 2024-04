GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Mike Rogers says “a weak and porous southern border” is fueling crime in his state.

Rogers, a former FBI special agent who later served as House Intelligence Committee chair during his tenure in Congress and who is now running for the Republican Senate nomination in battleground Michigan, tells Fox News Digital that the top issues in his campaign are crime, the border, security and “the economy, which is in the tank.”

[Read Full story at source]