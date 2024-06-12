In a primary that split the conservative House Freedom Caucus, incumbent Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., fended off a challenge from conservative State Rep. Adam Morgan.

Prominent members of the House Freedom Caucus were split on who should get the nod to represent South Carolina’s solidly Republican 4th Congressional District in the northern part of the state, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg.

Timmons was endorsed by former president Donald Trump as well as conser

