Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee has won the Republican primary for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District and will face incumbent Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford in the November general election.
Lee, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, was leading his closest competitor, Air Force veteran David Flippo, when the Associated Press called the race.
Trump offered his endorsement less than two weeks before the primary, but it appears to have been enough to give Lee
