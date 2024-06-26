Republican candidate Gabe Evans, who received the backing of former President Donald Trump, defeated his primary challenger in the race to represent Colorado’s 8th Congressional District in the House.
The victory by Evans, a current member of the Colorado House of Representatives, came after he was pitted against former state Rep. Janak Joshi in Tuesday’s primary election.
Evans previously served in the U.S. Army and Colorado Army National Guard as a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump-backed GOP congresswoman survives challenge from right in deep-red New York House district - June 25, 2024
- Ex-CNN anchor wins NY Dem primary to challenge Biden-district Republican Nick LaLota - June 25, 2024
- House Democrat becomes the first Squad member ever defeated in a primary battle - June 25, 2024