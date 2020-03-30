President Donald Trump on Sunday extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April, dropping a hotly criticized plan to get the economy up and running by mid-April after a top medical adviser said more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus outbreak.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Asia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer what they can - March 29, 2020
- Trump backs off plan to reopen businesses by mid-April amid coronavirus warnings - March 29, 2020
- Asia shares suffer fresh spill as virus damage deepens - March 29, 2020