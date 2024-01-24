Former President Donald Trump and President Biden don’t agree on much — but both say their election rematch is set after convincing wins in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Trump, who faces one remaining primary challenger in former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, claimed an 11-point victory in the Granite State on Tuesday night. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Trump said he was “very honored by the result” and is “looking forward

[Read Full story at source]