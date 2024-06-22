After their first debate next week in their 2024 election rematch, President Biden and former President Trump will stay in the south as they hold rallies in states where they’re trying to expand the map.
Following their face-to-face on-stage showdown Thursday evening in Atlanta – the capital and largest city in the key southeastern battleground state of Georgia – the president heads to North Carolina, where he’ll hold a rally Friday in a state he lost to Trump b
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Alabama election official says Biden executive order gives illegal immigrants ‘mechanism’ to register to vote - June 22, 2024
- Trump, Biden aim to use dueling rallies in these states post-debate to put each other on defense - June 22, 2024
- Ted Cruz calls for death penalty if 2 illegal immigrants accused of killing 12-year-old girl are convicted - June 21, 2024