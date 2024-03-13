Former President Donald Trump holds a slim advantage over President Biden after the two candidates secured their parties’ nominations, a new poll shows.
The two politicians unofficially secured their respective parties’ nominations on Tuesday after both passed the required threshold of delegates.
The USA Today poll – conducted in partnership with Suffolk University – found that 40% of respondents favored Trump, compared to 38% for Biden.
