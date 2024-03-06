Former President Donald Trump and President Biden are a giant step closer on Wednesday morning to a 2024 general election rematch, after the Republican and Democratic Party frontrunners ran the table on Super Tuesday as 16 states from coast to coast held presidential nominating contests.

“They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one,” Trump said in a primary night victory speech in front of a large group of supporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Flor

[Read Full story at source]