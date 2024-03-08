EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump blasted President Biden and his State of the Union address Thursday night, telling Fox News Digital that Biden clearly “suffers from a terminal case of Trump derangement syndrome.”
The former president and presumptive Republican nominee, in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, reacted to Biden’s address.
BIDEN SLAMS TRUMP MULTIPLE TIMES IN STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS
“He
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump blasts Biden as ‘angry, mentally disturbed’ during SOTU address: ‘He did a terrible job’ - March 7, 2024
- ‘BLESS YOUR HEART’: Rising Republican star Katie Britt shreds Biden on border, rising costs in SOTU rebuttal - March 7, 2024
- Biden assails ‘predecessor’ Trump, GOP in sharply partisan State of the Union speech - March 7, 2024