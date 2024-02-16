EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump blasted “clubhouse politician” Judge Arthur Engoron Friday after he barred him from operating his business in New York for three years and fined him more than $350 million, defending the “great company” he built and telling Fox News Digital that the ruling is yet another example of Democrats “trying to stop” him, but that “they will not be successful.”
Engoron handed down his ruling Frida
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- DA Fani Willis not testifying in second day of Georgia hearing after fiery Thursday testimony - February 16, 2024
- Trump blasts ‘clubhouse politician’ judge after being fined $350M, defends the ‘great company’ he built - February 16, 2024
- Kyrsten Sinema did not hold a single public town hall as she spent $200K in taxpayer funds on private flights - February 16, 2024