Former President Trump reacted to the newly released Senate immigration bill by calling it “horrendous” and a “gift to Democrats” while calling for immigration and foreign aid to be dealt with in separate bills.
“Only a fool, or a Radical Left Democrat, would vote for this horrendous Border Bill, which only gives Shutdown Authority after 5000 Encounters a day, when we already have the right to CLOSE THE BORDER NOW, which must be done,” Trump wrote on
