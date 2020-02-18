Trump blasts proposed U.S. restrictions on sale of jet parts to China

President Donald Trump objected on Tuesday to U.S. proposals that would prevent companies from supplying jet engines and other components to China’s aviation industry and suggested he had instructed his administration not to implement them.
