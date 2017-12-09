Trump blasts San Francisco murder acquittal, ‘Dreamer’ effort

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday juxtaposed a high-profile murder case involving an illegal immigrant from Mexico with efforts in Congress to protect undocumented immigrants brought into the United States when they were children.
