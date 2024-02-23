Former President Trump broke his silence on a controversial Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos created during fertility treatments can be considered children under state law.
“Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday. “We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! That includes supporting the availabili
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump breaks silence on Alabama Supreme Court IVF ruling: ‘Find an immediate solution’ - February 23, 2024
- Federal judge torches Biden admin for ‘colluding’ with activist group on asylum rule: ‘Frenemies’ - February 23, 2024
- Fox News Politics: A very special prosecutor indeed - February 23, 2024