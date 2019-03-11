Trump budget seeks 5 percent cut in non-defense spending: OMB

President Donald Trump will propose in his fiscal 2020 budget on Monday that the U.S. Congress cut non-defense spending by 5 percent while boosting spending on the military, veterans’ healthcare and border security, the White House budget office said on Sunday.
