EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump says the charges against him Fulton County, Georgia, “have to be dropped,” telling Fox News Digital that the case is a “scam” while District Attorney Fani Willis testified publicly about an allegedly “improper” affair she had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.
Willis took the stand in Georgia Thursday to defend her relationship with Wade, whom she hired in 2021 to help prosecute the former presiden
