U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday renewed his call to end a federal probe into Russian election meddling, describing the investigation as a “witch hunt” a day after U.S. prosecutors detailed a previously unknown attempt by a Russian to help his 2016 presidential election campaign.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China urges Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences - December 9, 2018
- Trump calls for end to Mueller probe despite Russian campaign bid findings - December 9, 2018
- Storm hits Carolinas and officials warn of potential widespread power outages - December 8, 2018