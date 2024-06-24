CNN has already set the stage for an unfair debate between former President Trump and President Biden by selecting a debate moderator with a “history of anti-Trump lies” and abruptly ending an interview with the campaign’s spokeswoman on Monday morning, according to the Trump campaign.

“CNN cutting off my microphone for bringing up a debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies just proves our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly in Thursday’s debate

[Read Full story at source]