CNN has already set the stage for an unfair debate between former President Trump and President Biden by selecting a debate moderator with a “history of anti-Trump lies” and abruptly ending an interview with the campaign’s spokeswoman on Monday morning, according to the Trump campaign.
“CNN cutting off my microphone for bringing up a debate moderator’s history of anti-Trump lies just proves our point that President Trump will not be treated fairly in Thursday’s debate
